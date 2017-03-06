Jennifer Aniston Wants To Work With Ex Brad Pitt: It’s More Likely Than A ‘Friends’ Reunion

REX/Shutterstock

Could we be seeing Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited on the big screen soon?! HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop about why Jen is highly considering working with the man who broke her heart 12 years ago!

Now that Jennifer Aniston, 48, and Brad Pitt, 53, are talking again, she may even be ready to take their relationship to the next level — in the professional sense, that is! “Jen would work with Brad on screen,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It would have to be the perfect role and all the stars would have to align, but it’s definitely something that would benefit their careers. She has thought maybe it would be easier for them to start something as voices on a future animated film — not characters that would be romantic with each other. She would highly consider it, so much so that she thinks it’s more likely than a Friends reunion.”

As we previously reported, Brad and Jen have been communicating on a “limited basis” since his split from Angelina Jolie, 41, last year. Obviously, this is a major deal, as Brad and Jennifer’s relationship infamously ended in 2005 when he got together with Angie! Of course, Jen is happily married to Justin Theroux now, so there’s nothing romantic about her and Brad’s reconciliation, but we would certainly be on board with them working together professionally!

One person who might not be too thrilled about the possible casting, though, is Angie. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported that the actress was totally freaked when she found out Brad and Jen had reconnected, as she feared for her entire marriage to the 53-year-old that he would go back to his ex. Yeah, we have a feeling Angelina won’t be seeing this movie if it happens!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jen and Brad should work together?!

