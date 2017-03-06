Jason Wahler Announces He & Wife Are Expecting A Baby Girl: Watch The Cute Gender Reveal

It’s a girl for Jason Wahler & his wife Ashley! After announcing the impending arrival of his 1st child just weeks ago, the ‘Hills’ alum finally revealed their unborn baby’s sex — and he could NOT be more excited about having a daughter! Watch the couple’s adorable gender reveal vid here — it may just make your heart melt!

This August, Jason Wahler, 30, will become a father to a little girl! And if that’s not cute enough, the former Laguna Beach & The Hills star revealed the exciting news of his and his wife Ashely‘s first baby’s sex on Mar. 5 in the CUTEST way! Posting a clip to Instagram, Jason and Ashely shared with fans the moment they found out they’re expecting a girl, and it was JUST as cute as it sounds!

So blessed! :) A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:34am PST

In the video, Jason and Ashley stand in front of friends with a giant black balloon between them. “Okay, raise of hands, who thought it was a girl?” Ashley asks before the big reveal. After a few people in the crowd raised their hands, she then asked who was expecting a boy. With that, many guests raised their hands. Looks like most people were NOT expecting what was about to happen!

But before Ashely popped the balloon, Jason took a moment to thank friends and family who showed up to their party. And then it was time — Ashely pricked the giant black balloon only to be showered with a bunch of pink balloons and confetti! Both Ashley and Jason immediately began smiling from ear-to-ear! We can only imagine how excited they are to be welcoming a daughter this summer!

Jason isn’t the only MTV reality star to recently announce he’s expecting though. In fact, there’s been a string of first-time baby announcements for The Hills alums — including Lauren Conrad, 31, and Whitney Port, 32. Back in February, Whitney announced her first pregnancy with a super sweet Insta photo, while Lauren, Jason’s ex, revealed her pregnancy on New Year’s Day. Do we sense a big Hills playdate happening in the near future?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were you expecting Jason and Ashley to have a baby girl? Congratulate the happy couple below!