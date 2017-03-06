Future Wants Nicki Minaj To Move To Atlanta So He Can Help Ease Her Pain After Feuds

Courtesy of Instagram

Nicki Minaj sure could use some TLC after ex Meek Mill and rapper Remy Ma have been coming at her so hard. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how Future wants her move to his hometown of Atlanta so he can treat her like the queen that she is.

Awww! Future, 33, is looking to put a big smile on Nicki Minaj‘s face and wants to get her to his hometown of Atlanta so he can take her mind off of all of her ugly feuds lately. “Nicki could use a major break from all the flashing lights and drama that’s consuming her life in LA and NYC, which is why Future wants her to come chill out him exclusively in ATL. That’s his home and he’d love to relax, kick back and wine and dine her and show him his old stomping grounds and the city in general,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It is the rap capital of the U.S. — in Future’s mind at least — and if she felt compelled to hit the studio, he has a plethora of them for him to choose from. She’s taken a few hits as of late and Future simply wants to ease all the pain and drama she’s going through,” our insider adds.

Nicki sure could use a break lately, as it seems like everyone is piling on her. Remy Ma, 36, dropped two blistering diss tracks at her within a five-day span, accusing her of verything from hooking up with Trey Songz to claiming that the “Anaconda” singer’s “butt dropped.” That even caused Brazilian butt lift specialist Dr. Miami, 44, to brutally diss Nicki, telling her it’s too bad he was booked through 2019. Her ex Meek Mill, 29, is also working on a collaboration with Trey, 32, and made sure to brag about it on his Instagram, which is just more epic shade directed at Nicki. The last thing she needs is a diss track coming her way from those two. At least she’s got Future to help keep her spirits up.

