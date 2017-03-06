Girl, 16, Raped By Dad After Coming Out So He Could Prove ‘Sex Was Better With Men’

REX/Shutterstock

This is so horrendous. A man has reportedly been sent to jail for 21 years after he was found guilty of raping both of his daughters! One daughter in particular was horrifically raped after she revealed to him she was gay. Her dad committed the shocking crime to try and show her that ‘sex with men is better.’

An unnamed 54-year-old man was reportedly found guilty of three rapes, which took place during the 1980s and 1990s, according to the Coventry Telegraph. One of the girls — his own daughter, Warwick Crown Court heard, was attacked by him in an attempt to prove to her that “it would be better to have sex with men than women” after she came out as gay. The other girl he raped was also his daughter, according to reports.

Reports also claim that the man reacted to his daughter’s brave coming out by “showing real and uncontrolled anger” in the violent, brutal attack which left both his children “severely psychologically damaged.” But while he was found guilty of all three rapes he pleaded not guilty to the horrific crimes.

The man was apparently sexually assaulting one daughter, but after she left home, he moved on to abusing the other daughter. Judge Andrew Lockhart QC told the defendant in court that “listening to [one of the victim’s] evidence of her feeling of guilt at leaving her sister to face you was the most harrowing of evidence.” The judge then went on to force the man to face up to his actions, saying, “Across a period of 21 years you were committing serious sexual offenses against your daughters.”

He continued, “Counts one to three were when you were grooming and moving towards sexually touching [the second victim]. She was 11 and this went on for three years. It affected her greatly. She left the home, and she thought her sister would be safe, because she thought you would never touch [her] in the same way.”

He continued: “But you groomed your (other) daughter in the same way and began assaults on her. As a 16-year-old girl she realized she was gay and, struggling with her identity as many people do at that age, she decided to tell you.” The judge then described how the father took the emotional news. “You reacted by showing real and uncontrolled anger, and you decided to rape her to show her why it would be better to have sex with men than women. Her evidence made harrowing listening.”

The judge added, “That rape involved degradation and humiliation. The offense demonstrated your hostility towards her as a lesbian.” The father ended up being sentenced to 21 years in prison, along with an additional five years on license when he gets released. This also means he will not be eligible for parole after having served half his sentence, like most prisoners are, but after having served two thirds of the sentence instead. He will have to register as as sex offender for the rest of his life as well.

