Fantasia Severely Burned: How She Woke With Second-Degree Burns Covering Her Arm

How terrifying! Fantasia Barrino got the scare of her life when she was severely burned in her sleep after knocking over a vaporizer on her tour bus. We’ve got the details on how she’s doing after her scary injury.

OMG this is so frightening! Fantasia Barrino, 32, is recovering after she was woken up from a deep sleep with painful second-degree burns on her arm! The singer was on her tour bus when she accidentally knocked over a vaporizer filled with scalding hot water that she uses to soothe her vocal chords. Her husband Kendall Taylor broke the news to her fans when he posted a photo of the former American Idol champ in the hospital to her Instagram Mar. 5 with bandages wrapped around her right arm.

“My wife experienced an accident today causing second-degree burns on her arm. She’s steadily asking the Doc ‘Can I perform tonight?’ But we must be wise and realize this isn’t a race, but rather a marathon,” he captioned the pic. “So Memphis, our team is already working to create a means that she can redeem this time with you. She had something truly special planned for tonight. So please, keep my Queen lifted in prayer, asking our God to heal her rapidly with no last negative effects. Rock Soul won’t be denied, this is simply a delay that will prove to be necessary for what’s to come. We love you all and thank you for your understanding and support.”

While Fantasia has to reschedule her Memphis gig, she’s bravely forging ahead with her tour. Her rep told PEOPLE Mar. 6 that she suffered a “minor accident,” and that, “At this moment our plan is to resume the tour in Los Angeles Wednesday (Mar. 8) at the Microsoft Theater. She thanks all her of fans for their kind messages of love and support and is looking forward to getting back out on the road.” What a trooper. Get well Fantasia!

