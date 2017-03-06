Monday blues got you? Just watch this hilarious and heartwarming video of Emma Watson doling out relationship advice for $2 — a steal — to strangers in New York City, and you’ll be cured. Oh, and because Emma is perfect, she donated the proceeds to Planned Parenthood. Check it out!

“Advice from Emma Watson, $2.” Sounds like a bargain to us! Above, WATCH the Beauty and the Beast star set up a virtual booth in Manhattan’s Grand Central Station on Feb. 14, via Vanity Fair, and rescue people looking for love advice.

Emma’s answers was brilliant, naturally. When one guy asked, “What can I get my girlfriend for Valentine’s Day?” Emma gamely responded: “Go and buy her jewelry and feed her cheese.” Aw yiss.

Throughout the video, Emma gave sound advice about romantic relationships, feminism and friendships, and it was funny to watch fans freak out when they realized they were talking to the Harry Potter icon.

The most adorable part, though, was when a young boy asked how he can be a good boyfriend. “Even by asking the question, you’re an amazing boyfriend,” Emma told him fondly. “Even just being kind in any way that you can. And dancing! You should dance with her! Boys that dance are so great.” So sweet! The actress then donated the jar of money to Planned Parenthood.

Of course, Emma is the mag’s cover girl this month, and we went gaga over her gorgeous cover the second it came out. Take a look if you haven’t yet:

In our March cover story, the newest Disney princess @EmmaWatson opens up about her metamorphosis from child star to leading woman (link in bio). Photographs by Tim Walker. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:35am PST

Sigh.

