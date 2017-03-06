‘Women Tell All’: Corinne Battles Taylor & Reveals Emotional Past She Has With Raquel

If Taylor and Corinne both end up on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ it would be one entertaining show! The ladies who fought through the entire season of ‘The Bachelor,’ came face-to-face on ‘Women Tell All,’ and it got heated once again.

One of the most heated rivalries throughout the entire season was between Taylor and Corinne and that continued on Women Tell All. When Taylor got into the hot seat, she revealed that her career as a counselor has been negatively affected by the show, and she hoped for an apology from Corinne.

She did explain what “emotional intelligence” was: the ability to regulate your emotions and pick up on how your actions are making others feel. Taylor went off about how Corinne spoke horribly about her, and didn’t care how she made her feel. However, Corinne insisted she didn’t say anything bad until Taylor spoke about her.

Jasmine and Josephine both took Corinne’s side, saying that Taylor walked around with her nose in the air. However, Taylor was visibly upset, and actually began crying, apologizing to everyone. Corinne on the other hand, did not apologize.

She had some other things she wanted to talk about while in the hot seat: Raquel. She explained that she called her her “nanny,” because she would never refer to her as a “cleaning lady” when she meant so much to her. She also told everyone that at one point her mother had ovarian cancer and Corinne was told she wasn’t going to make it. Her father even had to plan the funeral, and Raquel was there for their family when no one else was. She also moved from New Jersey to Florida, so it’s clear that Raquel is actually part of Corinne’s family. Oh yeah, she also brought cheese pasta for everyone.

