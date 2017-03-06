Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her ‘Painful’ Struggle With Postpartum Depression: ‘I Was So Unhappy’

Courtesy of Instagram

Getting SUPER honest in a recent interview, Chrissy Teigen revealed for the 1st time her shocking struggle with postpartum depression. The star even opened up about how she couldn’t leave the house & continuously cried — something we did NOT see coming. Read her emotional piece here and prepare to love Chrissy even more.

While Chrissy Teigen, 31, is admittedly an “open book,” one thing her fans didn’t know about her — until now — is that the model seriously struggled after giving birth to her daughter Luna, 11 months. In fact, the star was diagnosed with postpartum depression after experiencing “painful” symptoms, and she’s finally ready to talk about it with the world.

In her typical “open-book” fashion, Chrissy bravely gave us major insight into the trials and tribulations associated with postpartum, and we cannot applaud her enough. After all, postpartum depression is not something that every person, especially celebrity, opens up about so honestly.

Headed to Beauty and the Beast! @laurapolko @allanface @monicarosestyle ❤ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

“Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me,” Chrissy wrote in an essay she penned for Glamour‘s April cover story. “When I wasn’t in the studio, I never left the house. I mean, never. Not even a tiptoe outside. I’d ask people who came inside why they were wet. Was it raining? How would I know—I had every shade closed.”

Chrissy and her husband John Legend, 38, welcomed baby Luna last April, but once she returned to work at Lip Sync Battle after maternity leave, the model knew something was off — and she soon realized she couldn’t ignore it anymore. “One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people,” Chrissy said. “I would be in my dressing room, sitting in a robe, getting hair and makeup done, and a crew member would knock on the door and ask: ‘Chrissy, do you know the lyrics to this song?’ And I would lose it. Or ‘Chrissy, do you like these cat ears, or these panda hands?’ And I’d be like: ‘Whatever you want. I don’t care.’ They would leave. My eyes would well up, and I would burst into tears. My makeup artist would pat them dry and give me a few minutes.”

The mom-of-one added, “I couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy. I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: ‘Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom.’” Chrissy explained though, that despite her mood swings, John was extremely sweet and dedicated to helping her feel better.

“Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed. John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row,” she revealed. “I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying.” With John by her side, the model eventually sought out her doctor.

“Before the holidays I went to my GP for a physical. John sat next to me. I looked at my doctor, and my eyes welled up because I was so tired of being in pain. Of sleeping on the couch. Of waking up throughout the night. Of throwing up. Of taking things out on the wrong people. Of not enjoying life. Of not seeing my friends. Of not having the energy to take my baby for a stroll,” Chrissy wrote.

“My doctor pulled out a book and started listing symptoms. And I was like, ‘Yep, yep, yep.’ I got my diagnosis: postpartum depression and anxiety. (The anxiety explains some of my physical symptoms.)” Like most woman, Chrissy was hesitant at first to open up about her postpartum struggle.

“Postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do,” Chrissy, who decided to reveal her diagnoses in hopes that it will help others, explained.

“I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody, and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone,” she said. “I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression, because it can be different for everybody. But one thing I do know is that — for me — just merely being open about it helps.”

But despite Chrissy’s painful past year, she and John still want to expand their family. “I love John and Luna more than I can imagine loving anything, and John and I still hope to give Luna a few siblings,” she said. “Postpartum hasn’t changed that.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Chrissy suffers from postpartum depression? Do you love how open she’s being about her experience?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.