Karrueche Tran & Chris Brown Facing Off In Court — She’s Terrified He’ll Kill Her

Karrueche Tran wants to take the stand against her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown. After filing a temporary restraining order from the rapper last month, claiming he abused and threatened her, she now reportedly wants to make it permeant; she’s allegedly ready to tell the judge he was as violent with her as he was with Rihanna.

Karrueche Tran isn’t going to wait around! The model, 28, is ready to come face-to-face with Chris Brown! A court date is set for Thursday, March 9, TMZ is reporting, where she will demand a permeant restraining order against her ex — she reportedly wants him to either steer clear of her for three years or go to jail.

On Feb. 17, Karrueche filed against Chris, 27, claiming in her court documents that he punched her in the stomach, threw her down the stairs, and threatened to shoot her. Now, she’s hoping for a longer restraining order, and reportedly plans to tell the judge she needs it, because she’s scared he’ll kill her.

TMZ also is reporting that she’s been trying to serve Chris with the temporary restraining order for some time now, but he’s avoided it three times. This week, his restraining order was also extended to keep him away from Karrueche’s friend Joseph Ryan LaCour, as well. In those documents, Joseph claims that Chris said he would “find us and shoot up the place,” regardless of where he and Karrueche hide. Joseph also added that he’s been threatened by the rapper multiple times, quoting him as saying, “It’s 2017 … Ima f–k you up every time I see you, so you better get the f–k out of here before I lay your ass out.”

Karrueche is currently planning her case, the report claims, and while she is afraid of Chris, she’s not afraid to swear under oath that Chris was “as violent to her as he was to Rihanna.”

