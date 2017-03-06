Chance The Rapper Donates $1 Million To Chicago Public Schools & Fans Are So Proud

Rex/Shutterstock

Just call him Chance the philanthropist! Chance the Rapper is so frustrated with the Chicago public school system’s lack of funding that he’s personally doing something about it. We’ve got the details on how he just donated $1 million to the school system that he is a product of.

Chance the Rapper, 23, just proved once again how he’s the realest guy around, donating a cool $1 million to the Chicago public school system after he had an unproductive meeting with the state’s governor over lack of funding. “Chicago Public Schools and I did not lose today. Please don’t let that become the narrative. Monday morning I’ll have a plan, he promised back on Mar. 3 and he wasn’t kidding! “Our kids should not be held hostage by political positions,” he announced during a Mar. 6 news conference at Chicago’s Westcott Elementary School where he presented the giant check.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is holding back $215 million in funding for Chicago’s public schools as he’s in a battle with state legislators over pension reforms. Chance pointed out that means that 380,000 kids would have their school year end 13 days early, and without that adult supervision could be put in harm’s way. Chicago is currently the murder capital of the U.S. with a whopping 800 plus homicides in 2016. “While I’m frustrated and disappointed in the governor’s inaction, that will not stop me from doing all I can to support Chicago’s most valuable public resource — its children,” he said.

His money is earmarked to help school arts programs, noting that, “As an artist and an after school teacher, I know the arts are essential. They teach students invaluable lessons like practice makes perfect, that small differences can have large effects, and that collaboration leads to creativity.”

Needless to say, fans were SO incredibly moved by his gesture and immediately his incredible act of generosity went viral, trending on Twitter for hours. He’s still an independent artist without a record label, and all of the money he’s putting up is from his upcoming tour’s ticket sales.

Chance the Rapper donates $1 million to Chicago Public schools way to support your city Chance! — IG: MrsKellyPierce (@MrsKellyPierce) March 6, 2017

So much respect for this guy, donating one million dollars to Chicago Public Schools. This is the kind of positivity our city needs #Chicago pic.twitter.com/kyJpGqhdLT — Will Lutz (@willy_lutz) March 6, 2017

So happy the money I spent on chance tickets went toward the 1 million he donated to Chicago public schools #Chicago #ChanceForMayor #Chance — Ryan (@ryanmatthews91) March 6, 2017

Big salute to @chancetherapper for donating 1M to Chicago public schools. That's incredible. Lord, bless his soul. — Iven Hernandez (@ivenhernandez14) March 6, 2017

Shoutout to @chancetherapper for donating 1 mil to Chicago Public Schools. Way to stand up for the things you believe in man. — Cameron Cool (@ccooluke) March 6, 2017

I just saw the story about Chance The Rapper donating $1 mil to Chicago Public Schools. What an awesome thing for him to do! Much respect! — Nick Swenson (@nswenso) March 6, 2017

@ChrisMancuso1 Real considerate of you to donate all that money to Chicago Public Schools #thanks #chancetherapper — Brian Kiley (@bkiley4) March 6, 2017

Chance the Rapper on his way to a Nobel Peace Prize. — I'm hacked (@FVCKxxFINN) March 6, 2017

Chance The Rapper is REALLY making a difference. — Candra Scott (@1creativecandra) March 6, 2017

Major shout out to Chance the Rapper, for donating $1,000,000 to the Chicago Public Schools. Way to put your money where your rap is Chance! — Penelope (@7millicent) March 6, 2017

