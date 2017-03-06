Chance The Rapper Donates $1 Million To Chicago Public Schools & Fans Are So Proud

Just call him Chance the philanthropist! Chance the Rapper is so frustrated with the Chicago public school system’s lack of funding that he’s personally doing something about it. We’ve got the details on how he just donated $1 million to the school system that he is a product of.
Chance the Rapper, 23, just proved once again how he’s the realest guy around, donating a cool $1 million to the Chicago public school system after he had an unproductive meeting with the state’s governor over lack of funding. “Chicago Public Schools and I did not lose today. Please don’t let that become the narrative. Monday morning I’ll have a plan, he promised back on Mar. 3 and he wasn’t kidding! “Our kids should not be held hostage by political positions,” he announced during a Mar. 6 news conference at Chicago’s Westcott Elementary School where he presented the giant check.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is holding back $215 million in funding for Chicago’s public schools as he’s in a battle with state legislators over pension reforms. Chance pointed out that means that 380,000 kids would have their school year end 13 days early, and without that adult supervision could be put in harm’s way. Chicago is currently the murder capital of the U.S. with a whopping 800 plus homicides in 2016. “While I’m frustrated and disappointed in the governor’s inaction, that will not stop me from doing all I can to support Chicago’s most valuable public resource — its children,” he said.
His money is earmarked to help school arts programs, noting that, “As an artist and an after school teacher, I know the arts are essential. They teach students invaluable lessons like practice makes perfect, that small differences can have large effects, and that collaboration leads to creativity.”
Chance the Rapper: See Pics
Needless to say, fans were SO incredibly moved by his gesture and immediately his incredible act of generosity went viral, trending on Twitter for hours. He’s still an independent artist without a record label, and all of the money he’s putting up is from his upcoming tour’s ticket sales.
HollywoodLifers, are you impressed with Chance’s philanthropy to help Chicago public schools?
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP