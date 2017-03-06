Cara Delevingne & More Celebs Front Row At Rihanna’s FentyXPuma Fashion Show

Rihanna put on yet another amazing FentyXPuma fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6th. Not only was her collection amazing, we saw so many celebs in the front row, supporting her! What did you guys think of the fashion show — did you love it as much as we did?

Rihanna, 29, held her FentyXPuma Autumn/Winter 2017 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6 and it was fabulous. The theme was Fenty University and it was held at the National Library and the entire setup was as if you were in class — it was amazing. Not only did we love the setting and the collection, we loved seeing some of our fave celebs in the front row!

Some celebrities in attendance were, Cara Delevingne, 24, Future, 33, and more. We have to talk about Cara’s outfit though, because she looked amazing, as always. Cara opted to wear an oversized lavender sweatshirt/ t-shirt with a hood as a dress and paired it with green striped high-socks and black sneakers. Future opted to wear a floor length, hooded fur jacket. Sitting next to Cara, were our two fave brothers, Joe and Nick Jonas, and they looked so adorable, especially Nick in his Yankee hat.

Salma Hayek was also in attendance and she opted to wear a white lace gown with a thick black belt cinching in her waist, a black leather varsity jacket on top, and cool layered black bead necklaces. Another one of our favorite looks came from Joan Smalls, who strutted down the runway in a gorgeous bright orange ensemble with a sexy bodysuit.

We loved seeing all of these celebs at Rihanna’s fashion show and we loved RiRi’s entire collection — she is unstoppable! What did you guys think of her show — did you love it as much as we did?