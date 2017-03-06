Blue Ivy Dazzled In $26k Dress For ‘BATB’ Premiere: 5 More Super Pricey Outfits She’s Worn

Courtesy of Beyonce, Instagram, CBS, REX/Shutterstock

Let’s be real, Blue Ivy’s wardrobe is WAY better than yours. And to prove it, she wore a stunning green gown to the ‘Beauty And The Beast’ premiere on Mar. 2. But not only did her dress match Beyonce’s, it also cost a whopping $26k! That’s not all though, You’ll freak when you see the OTHER outrageously expensive outfits she’s worn.

There’s no question Blue Ivy Carter‘s, 5, closet is more extensive — and expensive — than most adults’. After all, we’re talking about the child who wore Dior to the Grammys at just three years old! And it seems that with every passing red carpet, the youngster just gets more and more fashionable. Take for example the gorgeous gown she wore to the premiere of Beauty And The Beast with mom Beyonce, 35, and dad Jay Z, 47.

Sharing more than two dozen pics from the event via her official website on Mar. 6, Beyonce revealed that she and Blue matched in pretty green dresses — her daughter’s hailing from Gucci and retailing for $26,000 on Net-a-Porter. The cutie’s dress, which was from the Fall 2016 collections, featured pops of pink and had velvet trim — SO beautiful! But while this look is definitely one of Blue’s most expensive, our favorite fashion moment of hers is when she wore an epic princess gown to the 2016 VMAs.

The tot looked like true royalty in her breathtaking Mischka Aoki dress that reportedly cost close to $11,500. She polished off her dramatic look with Giuseppe Zanotti Junior shoes and even a tiara! Her champagne gown also featured a four-foot long train, sparkles, and tons of tulle — how’s THAT for fabulous? And in typical Bey-Blue fashion, the two also like to match OFF the red carpet!

Remember the matching floral Gucci dresses they wore in Paris together? Blue’s version of it cost $655! We love how the little one is clearly a fan of Gucci despite her young age. Another Gucci favorite of ours — and hers — is that sweet pink ruffled blouse she wore for a spontaneous photoshoot with her aunt Solange. The top was silk and cost $440. “Gucci campaigns can’t even touch her w a pinky toe….” Solange captioned one of the pics she snapped. Aw! And we would have to agree!

