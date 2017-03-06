REX/Shutterstock

A few tweets from Donald Trump aren’t going to get Barack Obama down! After the president made wild accusations that his predecessor wire-tapped his phones in Trump Towers, Barack stepped out looking happy and totally relaxed. We’re totally digging his super casual look, too!

After eight years of suits and ties, President Barack Obama, 55, is taking advantage of being able to finally dress down! The 55-year-old was photographed leaving the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. on March 5 wearing Levi’s jeans, a J. Crew button down and stylish leather jacket. He even completed his look with a pair of shades! Photographers caught the former president looking totally calm, cool and collected, with a big grin on his face, as he exited the building.

The outing came just one day after President Donald Trump, 70, took to Twitter to make shocking claims that Obama wire-tapped his phones right before the election. Along with his allegations, Trump also called his predecessor a “bad” and “sick” man.

Once these outrageous claims were made, Obama’s team quickly released a response, totally denying Trump’s allegations by confirming that Barack and his White House officials never “ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen.” Plus, Obama’s former foreign policy adviser took to Twitter to explain that presidents aren’t even allowed to order wire taps!

Trump and his camp are not backing down, though. Instead, he’s taking things to the next level by pushing Congress to investigate and address the situation! Press Secretary Sean Spicer explained that Trump and the White House will not comment on this any further for now, but asked Congress to “exercise their oversight authorities to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.” Obama certainly didn’t seem too concerned during his weekend outing, though…

HollywoodLifers, are you feeling Barack’s casual style? Do you think he’ll be investigated for the alleged wire-tapping?

