WWE ‘Fastlane’ Results: Bill Goldberg Vs. Kevin Owens & More – Who Won?

The WWE’s kicked it into high gear at ‘Fastlane’ on March 5, with Kevin Owens putting his Universal championship on the line against Bill Goldberg. The shocking results completely changed ‘WrestleMania 33,’ so find out what happened!

With WrestleMania 33 just around the corner, the WWE Superstars of Raw had one last major event before the biggest night in sports entertainment. Oh, and it was a doozy, as Kevin Owens, 32, was going face-to-face with the man who demolished Brock Lesnar, 39, not once but twice – Bill Goldberg, 50. During the epic match, Chris Jericho‘s music hit and he came down the walkway. Kevin looked and was distracted enough for Bill to hit the spear. One Jackhammer later, there’s a new Universal champion and his name is Goldberg!

Kevin’s WrestleMania 33 fate after this match is up in the air, though he will likely have to deal with the fallout from beating up his ex-BFF, Chris. As for Bill, he has a date to meet Brock in Orlando on April 2. After Bill speared Brock and eliminated him during the 2017 Royal Rumble, “The Beast” demanded another match with the ex-WCW champion. This will be the third (and possibly final) singles match between them and Brock wants revenge for being humiliated at the 2016 Survivor Series.

Cesaro, 36, and Jinder Mahal, 30, also threw down to the delight of the audience. Even though Jinder was slaying the game for most of the fight, Cesaro earned the win after delivering a popup uppercut.

Bayley, 27, had a similarly Herculean task ahead of her, as she was taking on Charlotte Flair, 30, at Fastlane. Charlotte went into this match as the challenger, having lost the WWE Raw Women’s Championship on the Feb. 13 episode of Raw. The daughter of Ric Flair, 68, has never lost on a WWE pay-per-view, going 15-0 before getting her rematch with Bayley at Fastlane. Bayley won, with help from Sasha Banks, 25, retaining the WWE Raw Women’s Title while snapping Charlotte’s PPV unbeaten streak.

Samoa Joe, 37, fresh off of putting Seth Rollins, 30, on the shelf with a knee injury (after Seth finally confronted Triple H, 47), looked to make short work of Sami Zayn, 32. “The Destroyer” was expected to make short work of Sami, and that’s exactly what happened! He defeated Sami in a brutal way via submission.

Big Show, 45, also lived up to his name while taking on Alexander Rusev, 31. Big Show proved he was a force to be reckoned with, thanks to his knockout punch which won him the match. It was an unforgettable moment!

After being bulldozed by Nia Jax, 32, “The Boss” Sasha, wanted revenge on Nia. That’s what happened when Sasha scored a bridging roll up for the upset victory. Speaking of bulldozers, Braun Strowman, 33, finally met Roman Reigns, 31, in a singles match, and after the dust settled, it was Roman who walked away with the epic win! Plus, Luke Gallows, 33, and Karl Anderson, 37, put the WWE Raw Tag Team titles on the line against Enzo Amore, 30, and Big Cass, 30. After a valiant effort, Karl and Luke managed to reign triumphant!

