Golden State Warriors Vs. New York Knicks Live Stream: Watch The NBA Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The Golden State Warriors have suffered back-to-back losses, the first time in nearly two years! They hope to not make it threepeat of humiliation when they face the New York Knicks on March 5. Don’t miss a single second of this game!

The New York Knicks have an opportunity to do something no team has been able to do in recent history: hand the Golden State Warriors a third consecutive loss. After falling to the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls, the once invincible Warriors are looking surprisingly human. Will Kevin Durant’s absence doom the Dubs when they roll into Madison Square Garden for this 3:30 PM ET game? There’s only one way to find out!

Let’s hit the stats: the last time the Warriors took two L’s in a row was in April 2015. The Dubs got smacked around San Antonio Spurs before losing to the New Orleans Pelicans. However, that double-dose of defeat was what Golden State needed to wake themselves up, as Deadspin points out, the Dubs would win 28 straight regular season games (into the 2016 season) while picking up the 2015 NBA Championship.

That might not comfort Warriors fans, since their team seems to be on a losing streak since losing Kevin, 28, to a hyperextended knee. Zaza Pachulia, 33, fell backwards into Kevin’s knee, causing a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise. Kevin will miss at least four weeks as he heals up. After a month, the Dubs will evaluate the injury. There are six weeks left in the regular season, so there’s a chance he can make it in time for the playoffs.

“He’ll heal as his body heals,” Bobby Myers, Warriors’ general manager, said on a conference call after the injury, per CBC Sports. “And when he’s healed and our doctors clear him and we feel like it’s safe, he’ll play. I want to know as much as you guys but at this point the plan is just to re-evaluate him and see where he’s at in four weeks.”

Normally, facing the 25-36 Knicks would be a walk in the park for the Warriors, but with two losses killing their momentum, anything could happen. Carmelo Anthony, 32, could forget about his drama with Knicks president Phil Jackson, 71, and score 50 points in this game. Or, Steph Curry, 28, Draymond Green, 26, Klay Thompson, 27, Andre Igoudala, 33, and the rest of the Warriors will play like the team that went 73-9 last season.

Do you think the Warriors will win the NBA Championship, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think this is the beginning of the end for the Dubs?

