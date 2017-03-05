New York City FC VC. Orlando City SC Live Stream: Watch The MLS Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

They joined the MLS together and now, New York City FC and Orlando City SC will kick off their 2017 season together in an epic match on March 5. It could be the best match of the day so soccer fans shouldn’t miss it.

It’s been two years since Orlando City SC and New York City FC were the new teams to join Major League Soccer. Since those rookie season, NYC FC has become a legit threat to take the MLS Cup while Orlando…has not.

After The Lions made some major changes during the offseason, they hope to make short work of The Pigeons in this match. The Orlando home opener is set for 5:00 PM ET so tune in to see ever thrilling second.

After Orlando City finished 8th in the Eastern Conference (and 15 th overall in the league) coach Jason Kreis, 44, knew his squad had to do something big. Brek Shea and Kevin Molino left but that wasn’t the only breakup. The team decided to ditch the 4-2-3-1 formation, shifting to a 4-4-2 setup that allows Kaka, 34, and Cyle Larin, 21, to lead the attack.

“All I am thinking about is the game we have [against NYC FC],” Kaka told MLS Soccer ahead of this game. While he’s in his final year with Orlando City, he’s not worried about his contract. “My goal is simply to win games. We haven’t done that enough in the last two seasons and that is not good enough to be a big team in this league.”

The Pigeons (or The Blues, if you don’t like birds) signed Maxi Moralez, 30, in the off-season, hoping that “Frasquito” will help them replace the departing Frank Lampard, 38, according to USA Today. With David “El Guaje” Villa, 35, still part of New York, NYC FC remains a threat to take the league. They had the fourth-best record in the MLS at the end of the 2016 season. They fell to Toronto FC in the playoffs, something they certainly don’t want to happen again.

Do you think NYC FC will win the MLS Cup this year, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Orlando might have a good season? You never know, they could surprise everyone.

