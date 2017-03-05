Manchester City Vs. Sunderland Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Manchester City is one of the best teams in the English Premier League. Sunderland, on the other hand, is not. Man City expects to rack up an easy win when they play the Black Cats on March 5, but are the Sky Blues headed for an upset?

Probably not. Going into this match, Manchester City is near the top of the Premier League table, fighting with Tottenham Hotspur for second place. Sunderland is literally the worst team in the EPL, likely headed for relegation if they don’t change things right away. The match between these polar-opposites is set for 11:00 AM ET, so don’t miss a single second of this game!

Chelsea is running away with the Premier League title, going into Week 27 ten points ahead of Man City. In order for Pep Gruardiola, 46, to lead his men to championship glory, he needs to rack up some points while hoping the Blues suffer an uncharacteristic misstep. While Man City is focused on somehow swiping first place away from Chelsea, Sunderland is focused on avoiding demotion!

“The players are doing everything they can – in training and in games – to stay in the Premier League,” David Moyes, 53, manager for Sunderland, said ahead of the game, per the BBC. “If they keep doing that we’ll have a great chance. We’ll have to win one or two of these games against the big sides in the run-in, so why not this one?”

Why not this one? That’s easier said than done. Vincent Kompany, 30, is back in the game after sitting out a trio of matches with a leg injury, according to the Daily Mail. Aleksandar Kolarov, 31, is also healthy again, with his hamstring feeling 100%. However, Gabriel Jesus, 19, and Ilkay Gundogan, 26, are both expected to be out for a while, each suffering a foot and knee injury, respectively.

Who do you think will win the Premier League, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Chelsea has it in the bag or can Man City claim the league title in an epic fashion?

