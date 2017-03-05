Atlanta United FC Vs. New York Red Bulls Live Stream: Watch The MLS Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Welcome to Major League Soccer, Atlanta United! The newest expansion team faces their first game – and first challenge – when they play the NY Red Bulls on March 5. It should be thrilling to watch so don’t miss it!

Talk about jumping in the deep end of the pool. Atlanta United FC will not have it easy when they join Major League Soccer, as the 2017 expansion team will have their first regular season match against one of the top teams from last season: the New York Red Bulls. The Bobby Dodd Stadium will be packed with Atlanta’s supporters when this match kicks off at 7:30 PM ET, so you know it’s going to get loud. Be sure to see every kick, tackle and gooooooooal!

There’s only one expansion team in MLS history that made it to the playoffs in their first year in the league: the Seattle Sounders, in 2009. The defending MLS Cup champs endured the problems and struggles with being the new kids, so many aren’t expecting Atlanta to set the league on fire. However, with a lineup that features young stars like Hector Villalba, 22, Miguel Almiron, 23, and Josef Martinez, 23, playing alongside veterans like Michael Parkhurst, 33, and there’s a recipe for success.

On the other end of the pitch are the Red Bulls. They fell to the Montreal Impact during the 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs, but they finished the season with the third-best record, falling behind the Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas. Neither the Rapids nor Dallas advanced to the cup, funny enough, proving that if you don’t win the playoffs, a 16-9-9 record doesn’t mean anything.

The Red Bulls pulled off a “major season overhaul,” according to USA Today, as they saw Dax McCarty, 29, head west to join the Chicago Fire. New York restructured things to accommodate Sean Davis and Tyler Adams, two players expected to become regular starters. Hopefully, they have the firepower to help the Red Bulls maintain their stance as MLS heavyweights. Yet, their success may be their downfall.

With their 2016 record, the Red Bulls qualified for the CONCACAF Champions League. They made it as far as the quarterfinals, ultimately falling to the Vancouver Whitecaps on March 2. After a long flight to the dirty south, the Red Bulls might be too exhausted from both elimination AND jet lag to be a dominating force. Yikes!

Do you think Atlanta United will have a great rookie season, HollywoodLifers? Do you want the Red Bulls to win the MLS Cup?

