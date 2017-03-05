‘Pump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Sick Of Talking About Race: ‘Why Is It Always African Americans?’

REX/Shutterstock

Oh boy… Stassi Schroeder knows there’s a race war going on, but doesn’t understand why it’s ‘always’ about ‘African Americans.’ During a podcast taping, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star vented about the #OscarsSoWhite fiasco, and you won’t believe what she said!

When the Black Lives Matter movement began gaining momentum, tons of people retaliated with — no, ALL Lives Matter. Yes, that’s true, all lives do matter, but black lives are the ones at stake here. Stassi Schroeder, 28, is among those who don’t understand why racism is such an important issue, specifically at the Oscars, and wants it to go away. “I’m like, really sick of everyone making everything about race,” she confessed on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi. “Everyone giving their impassioned speeches about race and all of that stuff, I’m like, ‘Why is always just about African Americans?'”

My New York boyfriend is on my podcast today and we are talking Oscars, planning my funeral, &… https://t.co/2W7S3sQfJX — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) March 2, 2017

This would be the time where listeners plow their face into their palm and let out a huge sigh. “Why aren’t the Asians being like, ‘We’re not represented?,” continued the Vanderpump Rules star. “Why aren’t, like, Native Americans and Latinos saying, ‘We’re not represented?'” This is a perfect example of the All Lives Matter argument. Once again, YES, Native American and Latino lives DO matter, they’re just not the ones being targeted and hunted by police at this current time. At least not to the same extreme extent as black lives.

The most ironic part of Stassi’s podcast is when she admits that she’s the wrong person to be slamming racism. “I’m a white, privileged, blonde 28-year old, so I get that, I know, but I have a podcast and it’s an outlet to say what I think.” Another major talking point was the Moonlight and La La Land Best Picture mixup at the 2017 Oscars. Because Moonlight ended up winning that award, Stassi doesn’t think the Oscars are #SoWhite anymore. “It’s not about race, it’s about acting abilities.” Yes, it IS about acting, but…OK, now we’re just going around in circles.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Stassi’s remarks? Totally absurd or do you see her point?

