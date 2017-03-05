Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey & More: 13 Biggest TV Co-Star Feuds Of All-Time

Courtesy of FOX / The CW / CBS

In honor of the March 5 premiere of ‘Feud,’ which chronicles the beef between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on the set of their movie ‘What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?,’ we’re recapping some more recent co-star feuds. The drama is real, you guys!

Bette Davis and Joan Crawford hated each other before they starred in 1962’s What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?, but their feud majorly intensified behind the scenes of the movie — and it’s all being rehashed in Ryan Murphy’s new anthology series, Feud: Bette & Joan. Obviously, these are far from the first co-stars to have beef on-set! Since we recently went over some of the biggest movie feuds (YOU CAN SEE THOSE HERE), we’re looking back at TV co-stars who’ve sparred this time around.

If you as much as turned on your TV or computer during season 12 of American Idol, it was pretty much impossible to miss the drama between Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj. For weeks, their fight during auditions was teased in commercials for the rest of the season, and neither lady was shy about their disdain for one another as the show continued.

Since Lea Michele and Naya Rivera were both such big personalities on the set of Glee, it’s not all that surprising that they didn’t get along. Naya finally dished on their relationship in her 2016 book, and although she said the ‘feud’ was blown out of proportion, she did admit that the girls weren’t besties. Actually, they didn’t even speak a word to each other while filming the show’s final season!

Meanwhile, Shannen Doherty has had trouble with co-stars on both Charmed AND Beverly Hills 90210. Although she’s in a good place with all the women she feuded with these days, it certainly caused some drama when filming was going on.

Click through the gallery above to check out some of the biggest TV co-star feuds!

HollywoodLifers, which co-star feud are you most shocked by? What do you think of these stars not getting along on-set?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.