The Chainsmokers & Chris Martin Get The iHeartRadio Music Awards Lit

Courtesy of TBS

If you don’t love The Chainsmokers you are totally missing out on a 24/7 non-stop good time, and their performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards proved it! We’re totally obsessed with this duo and their bops!

The Chainsmokers brought the tempo way up at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards! The EDM duo, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, celebrated their endless success with an epic performance of not one, but two of their hit songs.

They kicked off their mid-show performance with “Paris”, which Drew sings lead on as Alex kicks out the beats. Drew surprised the audience by starting on the small stage in the middle of the arena, then walked right through the crowd to the main stage. On the side, Miley Cyrus and her little sister, Noah, were dancing and singing along non-stop!

But, that wasn’t all. Through the smoke Chris Martin appeared and the song changed to the group’s latest single, “Something Just Like This”. They kicked off the song slow, but when the beat dropped everything lit up and the crowd went nuts! Chris couldn’t help but join in on the fun, so he joined the crowd by running right into it and jumping up and down during the super upbeat chorus. So fun!

The year 2016 proved to be extremely successful for The Chainsmokers, and that success leaked right on into 2017. The group have a residency at XS in Las Vegas, and have been touring the world non-stop. On top of their nine — yes, NINE — iHeartRadio Music Award nominations, The Chainsmokers were also nominated for three Grammys in 2017. They won Best Dance Recording for “Don’t Let Me Down”, and were also nominated in the Best New Artist and Best PopDuo/Group Performance categories. How cool is that?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think of The Chainsmokers performance? Comment below, let us know!

