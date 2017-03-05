‘The Arrangement’ Stars On Megan & Kyle’s ‘Twisted’ Love Story, Unfolding Kyle’s Past & More

Are Kyle and Megan made for each other or destined to fail? ‘The Arrangement’ premiere introduced us to Hollywood’s hottest new couple, and we talked EXCLUSIVELY to Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista about what’s next for the couple. Will the Institute ultimately break them up? Here’s the scoop!

What do you think of Megan and Kyle’s relationship? Will it last?

Christine Evangelista: I think they meet and there’s a real instant chemistry, but it’s a little confusing because it happened so quickly. She’s trying to decipher what’s real and if this is real and if it’s everything she’s ever imagined. She’d be a fool if she didn’t think about the upside of it, other than the relationship, which is obviously a blossoming movie career and the money and things. I do think the core of the show is a real love story, it’s just a little twisted and unconventional.

Megan’s past is a little bit of a mystery. What can you say about that?

Christine Evangelista: Yeah, all of the characters have a bit of mystery. They all have secrets, and they’re all keeping secrets from each other. But yeah, I think there’s a question of, “Did Megan choose the right guy and did he choose the right girl?”

With the Institute of the Higher Mind, Kyle’s obviously really involved, so how is Megan going to be dealing with that?

Christine Evangelista: I think it’ll be difficult for Megan to keep her life separate from it because he is so immersed in it. I don’t think she’s as onboard with it, but I think things will inevitably happen to her because of it.

Kyle is intensely involved in the Institute of the Higher Mind, and there’s a mysterious aspect to the organization and how he got involved. Are we going to explore that over the course of the season?

Josh Henderson: A little bit. There’s a lot of backstory there. I think we unfold it slowly but they want to keep a little bit of mystery there. What’s his thing? What’s going on in his head? What are his demons? What’s going on with him and Terence? There’s a lot of what ifs to keep the audience guessing, which is great. He attributes his success to the institute and he believes in it, but that’s going to come into question too at some point.

Are we going get more backstory between Terence and Kyle, like how they became such good friends?

Josh Henderson: We talk about it. But yeah, there’s some unfolding that happens throughout season one. That relationship is so weird. It’s mysterious and I think the audience will be interested to see where it’s going.

The Arrangement airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E! HollywoodLife.com talked to Josh and Christine as NBC’s NY Midseason Press Day on March 2.

