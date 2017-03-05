‘The Arrangement’ Recap: Kyle & Megan Ignite A Steamy Romance — But There’s A Twist

‘The Arrangement’ is the new TV show of 2017 that must watch if you’re into all things Hollywood. The March 5 premiere introduced us to the very sexy Kyle West and Megan Morrison, who are Hollywood’s new ‘it’ couple. The stakes are high for these two, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

Kyle West is the biggest Hollywood actor on the planet. He’s our Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise. He can do whatever he wants, nab any role any wants, all with the snap of a finger. But when it comes to relationships, Kyle is just like everyone else. The stakes are just heightened. Right now, his worried about running into his ex, Lizbeth, at the Venice Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Megan Morrison hasn’t made it big yet. She’s a struggling young actress waiting tables to get by. She’s going to audition for a role in a Kyle West movie, but she thinks there’s no way she’ll get the role.

Everyone seems to know Megan from somewhere, but she hasn’t broken out yet. Megan goes in for the audition. She’s the very last one. She’s asked three imperatives, which are three simple questions that you respond with the first thing that pops into your head. The answers *supposedly* reveal your true character.

Terrence and his wife, Deann, watch the auditions and come across Megan’s. Deann wants Terrence to give Megan a chance, but he’s not impressed. He doesn’t think she’s authentic. Well, Deann is the producer of the movie, so she makes the call. Terrence is looking out for the Institute of the Higher Mind and Kyle’s needs.

Kyle shows up and wants to see Megan’s audition. Talk about great timing for Deann. Kyle is immediately captivated by Megan, and Terrence is watching this moment go down very closely.

A Carefully Placed Breakup

Megan and her boyfriend are about to let off some steam on a getaway when Megan’s life comes to a crashing halt. A girl named Anika drives up to Megan’s house and says she’s pregnant with Nick’s child! Nick swears he didn’t sleep with Anika, but Megan doesn’t believe him. Megan seeks refuge at her friend’s house.

She tries to blame herself for Nick cheating. “I haven’t felt sexy in a long time,” she says. Megan’s friend invites some hot guys over to get her mind off the breakup. Megan gets wasted and lets off some steam.

The next morning, she wakes up to a call from her agent, played by national treasure Autumn Reeser, who tells Megan that she’s got a reading with Kyle West. This is the most important day of Megan’s life and she’s hungover AF.

Kyle’s anxiety about Venice and an awkward run-in with Lizbeth continues. He goes to a session with his therapist. She’s not just his therapist, though. They’re also having sex. Kyle shows up to work and Terrence is immediately worried. He tells Kyle to “get present” with your narrative, whatever that means.

The Moment That Changes Everything

Kyle reads with other girls and they’re terrible. After one leaves the room, he goes OFF on everyone. He has no connection with any of them. That’s when Megan walks in. They go right into the scene and Megan’s good. He’s really good. Her performance is real, emotional. Oh, and they’re chemistry is electric. They have everyone mesmerized.

Megan leaves and Kyle runs after her. “You were amazing,” he tells her. “I just want to thank you for making my day. That is what acting is supposed to be.” SWOON. He whisks her away to lunch, and they end up at a Mexican restaurant that he loves. The owner let him eat when he was broke, and Kyle paid him back by putting his kid through college.

Megan doesn’t hold back with Kyle, even though he’s a superstar. She asks him about the three imperatives. Kyle reveals that Terrence, Kyle’s BFF and head of the Institute, is behind the questions. He wants to make sure the actors that we work with are also good people. Okay…

“Terrence saw the better version of me before I did,” Kyle admits. Shockingly enough, Kyle doesn’t try to push the Institute on Megan. He just knows it works for him. Kyle has a meeting asks Megan to come along. This is no ordinary meeting. It’s in MEXICO. He’s thinking about buying an island. Casual. Megan can’t resist Kyle’s ways.

When Sparks Fly

While Kyle and Megan are off on their Mexican getaway, Terrence is flirting with young girls at the Institute. He is creepy and controlling and I’m obsessed. Deann watches closely as he gets a little too comfortable. It seems like she’s the Mellie to his Fitz. She’s the work wife, but it’s clear she wears the pants.

Terrence doesn’t trust Megan, like, at all. He did a little research on her. She’s an orphan. Her dad left when she was young, and her mom died of cancer when she was in college. After that, she dropped out of NYU and vanished for 4 months. He thinks she’s going to destabilize Kyle.

“I don’t want to clean up another train wreck,” he says. Is this just about Lizbeth or something else? “Let’s make sure this one stays on the rails,” Deann tells her husband.

Kyle and Megan are having the time of their lives in Mexico. After she performs her hip hop tribute to William Shakespeare, he is smitten. They kiss and move to the bedroom.

After Megan finishes filming a scene the next day, her agent, Leslie, shows up on set to give her some shocking news. Kyle wants Megan to be his next wife. Megan thinks it’s just a joke, but it’s very real. Kyle is offering her a $10 million contract marriage.

“If you sign this contract, you are going to be able to do whatever you want,” Leslie says. Megan needs some answers before she becomes Mrs. Kyle West. She meets up with Kyle and asks him why they don’t just date for a bit. It’s not that simple for Kyle. He can’t take any chances, not after what happened with Lizbeth.

The contract has nothing to do with Megan as a person, it’s about Kyle’s reputation and brand. He confesses that he feels like himself when he’s around Megan. He knows they have a true connection. But if he gets hurt again so publicly it’s bad for business. He’s willing to take this leap with her and invites her to Venice.

Pawns In A Very Dangerous Game

Megan brings all this information back to her BFF Shaun, who is more than a little hesitant. “We both know you haven’t been perfect,” she says to Megan. Oh, boy. Sounds like someone’s got some skeletons in their closet.

Megan decides to take a risk and signs the contract. It’s Kyle West. How could she say no?

But are Kyle and Megan just pawns in Terrence and Deann’s games? Before Megan signed the contract, Terrence had to break off the “arrangement” with Kye’s therapist. She refused to stay quiet, so Terrence knew he had to take care of her before she went public. He tasked an employee with getting her into the Institute.

Deann may be more manipulative than Terrence, though. You remember the girl who claimed she was pregnant with Nick’s baby? Yeah, it looks like she was hired by DEANN AND TERRENCE! After succeeding in driving Megan toward Kyle, Deann’s ready to help Anika make it big. WTF?!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of The Arrangement premiere? Let us know!