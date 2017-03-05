Teresa Giudice Shares Loving Tribute To Late Mother: ‘She’s A Cherished Part Of Our Family’

Courtesy of Instagram

Teresa Giudice is one tough cookie. But she definitely needed some messages of love and support after the passing of her mother Antonia Gorga. Now the ‘RHONJ’ star has shared her own tribute to her beloved mother and message to fans during this dark period.

Teresa Giudice, 44, is going through the very devastating loss of her 66-year-old mother, Antonia Gorga, and she’s especially grateful to have received such amazing support from fans during her time of need. On March 4 the Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram to thank everyone for all the love they have shown her since the news of her beloved mother’s death had begun to spread that day.

“Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time,” Teresa captioned a heartwarming post that included several photos of her and Antonia smiling and laughing together on different occasions throughout the years. “My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.” Our hearts are just breaking for Teresa and her family right now.

Antonia died of natural causes on March 3, and is survived by her daughter Teresa, as well as her son Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga, their father Giacinto Gorga and her seven grandchildren. RHONJ fans may have recognized Antonia’s smiling face from the appearances she made on the Bravo reality TV series over the years. She will surely be missed by many.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Teresa is handling the death of her mother well? What do you think of the outpouring of support she has received? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.