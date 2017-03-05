Kellyanne Conway Slammed On ‘SNL’ For Being Customer Service To Donald Trump

Image Courtesy of NBC

Hot off the press! Michael Che and Colin Jost tackled all the big news for ‘SNL’s Weekend Update skit on March 4, putting their own spin on the latest headlines. This time, they dissed Kellyanne Conway for being Donald Trump’s ‘customer service!’

Saturday Night Live is known for going all-out with their satirical sketches, and the cast outdid themselves on March 4. For tonight’s “Weekend Update” segment, anchors Michael Che, 33, and Colin Jost, 34, addressed the contraversial photo of Kellyanne Conway, 50, kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on. Michael begins, “It looks like she’s searching for a Flo Rida playlist to make her friends dance.” He then mentions how she’s got things pretty tough. “We’ve all had rough jobs, but could you imagine being customer service to Donald Trump?!”

They also talked about Donald accusing Barack Obama of wire-tapping without evidence. Michael jokes, “Grandpa shuffled out of his room and got onto Twitter again.” Eric and Donald Trump Jr.’s characters even showed up for the special occasion, denying how their dad has any involvement in the family business. Donald proudly boasts, “The trump organization is entirely in our hands. Eric and I also recently celebrated the grand opening of a golf course in Dubai.”

The comedians go hard on Donald, especially since there are always new controversies surrounding the President. Colin and Michael lightly touched on the topic last time, instead discussing Super Bowl LI among other subjects. The duo still never shies away from a good diss, previously joking about his Inauguration crowd size, while also addressing the Women’s Marches.

Colin and Michael definitely work well together, as they bounce off ideas while giving it their own unique touch. Even though they’re total pros now, flubs still happen since they’re on live television. Michael recently how uneasy he was starting saying, “It was nerve-racking, man,” while complimenting his counterpart to Glamour. “My favorite thing about him is that Colin is always [himself].” Colin added his own two cents about Michael, noting, “It’s great. Even people who really like each other don’t have that closeness. We travel together. We just did a show in Vegas.”

