‘SNL’: Jeff Sessions Fist Bumps With Shirtless Vladimir Putin & Eats A Sh*t Pie

No shame in their game! ‘Saturday Night Live’ kicked off with a bang again on March 4, and the cast had the audience cracking up from the start with a politically charged cold open. Kate McKinnon portrayed Jeff Sessions and things got really wild!

Kate McKinnon, 33, dressed up in a fitted suit with a perfect coif to portray Jeff Sessions, 70, for SNL‘s cold open, in a Forrest Gump inspired skit. She’s known for her on-point impressions, delivering yet again while seated at a bus stop. Jeff began venting his frustrations to those sitting next to him, sharing why he’s had a tough week. He says, “This all began with a congressional hearing. The Senator from up north started asking me all these questions about Russia and if I ever talk to them. I got so nervous. So I said ‘no, I’ve never talked to any Russians ever and that’s all I’ve got to say about that.'” He admits to the next person, “I’ve talked to the Russians.”

Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017

A shirtless Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) then sits next to him and they nonchalantly fist bump, proving they know each other all too well! Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer, 46, even showed off her acting chops for the hilarious sketch. She sat alongside Kate’s Jeff and seemed to have something up her sleeve. Playing Minny Jackson from her film The Help, she sweetly offers him a decadent sh*t cake, and Jeff couldn’t even tell the difference. Sorry, not sorry!

Alec Baldwin, 58, wasn’t on the opening sketch, but his role has become a staple on the show. “The moment the stage manager takes me to my mark for the first dress rehearsal at 8 o’clock, I had no idea what I was going to do,” he told Jimmy Kimmel on March 1. “The moment I walked out, I said to myself, “Eyebrow up” — I tried to stick my face out, my mouth out.”

Tonight’s show was chock-full of treats, including a performance from Father John Misty (J. Tillman)! Last time, Melissa McCarthy portrayed Press Secretary Sean Spicer for the second time in a knee-slapping sketch which illustrated his frosty relationship with the press. She slammed Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka Trump‘s clothing line and accessories. There’s still more to look forward to, since Scarlett Johansson and Lorde are appearing next week!

