‘SNL’ Blasts Republicans For Not Standing Up To Trump & Honors The TBD Who Will

Image Courtesy of NBC

The cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ was on a roll during the March 4 episode, leaving a lasting impression with one sketch in particular! Fans couldn’t believe it when the show blasted Republicans who won’t stand up to Donald Trump.

What a riot! Saturday Night Live continually surprises viewers with their out-of-the-box antics. As expected, the hit comedy sketch series lived up to their reputation on March 4, leaving the audience in awe with one hilarious sketch. The NBC late-night sketch show aired a captivating trailer for a film called Courage, Compassion, Country: The TBD Story, about a mystery Republican who’s willing to take on Donald Trump, 70. The trailer featured a montage of stressful news clips, alongside a narrator reading, “It was a country in chaos. A nation divided.”

"One Republican decided enough was enough."

"A man by the name of… TBD."#SNL pic.twitter.com/iAmSweYtvG — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017

It continues, “Led by a president with unchecked power. Until one Republican decided enough was enough. A patriot who put country over party. Who finally stood up for his nation’s founding values. A man by the name of… TBD.” They’re clearly calling for Republicans to stand up to Trump, in the wake of recent controversies. Tonight’s episode was chock-full of epic moments, as Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer, 46, served as the host for the first time in her career. She nailed her opening monologue, with the confidence like she owned the 8H stage.

To kick off the show, the cast got the audience cracking up with their politically charged cold open sketch. This time, Kate McKinnon, 33, portrayed Jeff Sessions, 70, and things got really wild! Jeff ended up fist bumping a shirtless Vladimir Putin and eating a sh*t pie prepared by Octavia’s The Help character Minny Jackson. On top of that, Father John Misty performed (J. Tillman) his hot new tracks, “Total Entertainment Forever,” and “Pure Comedy.”

In teaser promos, Father John Misty even got playful while Kenan Thompson, 38, joked about not seeing Octavia’s film Hidden Figures. It’s always a guarantee the NBC comedy sketch series will bring their A-game with their pop culture references, so we can only imagine what’s in store for March 11. Scarlett Johansson, 32, and singer Lorde, 20, will be stopping by!

HollywoodLifers, which sketch did you think was the funniest? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.