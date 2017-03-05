AP Photo

Shawn Mendes commanded the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 5, proving once again that he’s a total heartthrob in every way. WATCH his performance of ‘Mercy’ right here!

Shawn Mendes, 18, made the entire audience swoon with his gorgeous rendition of “Mercy” at the iHearts, singing his heart out under a full moon. He hit every note just right, and we have to say that it might have been our favorite performance all evening. WATCH:

No matter where or when he’s performing, Shawn sings with the utmost passion, and that’s why we love him. Tonight was no different, and between his perfect vocals and exciting light show, this definitely tops the list of his best awards show performances! It’s also cool that he brought the moon from his Illuminate World Tour with him — it definitely makes for an awesome effect. (Also, we’d be amiss if we didn’t point out how dapper he looked in his bomber jacket.)

We’ve been treated to some amazing performances tonight, including that stellar opening from Katy Perry, who sang her epic new single “Chained To The Rhythm”. The iHearts are all about the music, after all!

Shawn is nominated three times tonight, for Best Fan Army, Best Cover and Best Male Artist. The first two categories are voted for by fans — so cool! We wish him the best of luck. Lastly, if you’re dying for more, you can catch Shawn on his Illuminate World Tour now through June 2. Get tickets here!

Tonight! #iHeartAwards A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

