Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Wedding Plans? Her Friends Believe He’s ‘The One’

Are wedding bells ringing? Selena Gomez is head over heels about The Weeknd and her friends are starting to believe he’s ‘the one,’ we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. The pair’s whirlwind romance is getting more serious, since ‘it just clicks with them!’

Selena Gomez, 24, is no longer being shy about her strong feelings for The Weeknd, 27, as she proudly planted a huge kiss on his face after his Paris concert on Feb. 28. Her friends can tell they’re totally committed to making their romance work, no matter how busy both of their schedules get. “Selena says that Abel [Tesfaye] is the first boyfriend she’s had that she could seriously see herself marrying and having kids with,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It just clicks between them, and everything is perfect. Abel is her best friend.”

“She knows it’s still early days, but she’s never felt this way about someone before,” our source continued. “It’s just, right. All her friends are joking about going to buy new dresses for their wedding, everyone thinks he really could be the one.” Selena recently left her beau’s side in Paris to fly to Dallas, Texas, looking a little glum while returning to her home turf. While in Paris, the “Starboy” singer was also performing at Wednesday night’s H&M fashion show, where his ex, Bella Hadid, was strutting her stuff on the runway. Luckily, it didn’t appear to get too awkward!

Selena and The Weeknd had a fun few days together when she flew across the sea to meet up with her touring beau. Once his shows come to an end, “Selena plans on meeting the Weeknd’s family in May, when he performs in his hometown Toronto,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Sel is allegedly, “super excited to meet his mom and the rest of his family.” She also has plans to introduce him to all of her family members in Texas when the time is right!

Even though they’re having to be apart sometimes while he’s on his Starboy tour, which wraps May 28, they’re keeping the romance alive by staying in touch as much as possible. “They do it all, text, call and send pictures and video chat,” another insider added. “They are always a moment away from each other and they make it very easy to get a hold of one another.”

