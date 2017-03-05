Prince Harry Goes Shirtless & Shows Off Abs During Exotic Vacation With GF Meghan Markle

FameFlyNet

Prince Harry and his gorgeous new lady Meghan Markle took advantage of a trip to his friend’s destination wedding in Jamaica by deciding to turn it into a full-blown vacation! Check out how the royal kicked back and relaxed without his shirt on. Ow! Ow!

Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 35, have been hanging in Jamaica since he brought her along to his friend’s wedding on March 3. The pair had a wonderful time, as Harry acted as one of 14 ushers in the nuptials of his buddy Tom “Skippy” Inskip and literary agent Lara Hughes-Young — but now that the ceremony is over and done with Harry is out of his wedding attire and, well, shirtless!

Harry was seen going in and out of the gorgeous blue waters of the tropical island while sporting navy blue swim trunks, a black cap, sunglasses, a long necklace with a pendant, and, of course, that patented royal smile. Check out the pics of him having fun in the sun in the gallery above!

Harry stood by a bar sipping drinks with his friends, lounged on chairs and chatted away, and splashed around in the ocean tides, all the while leaving his rippling abs on display for all the world to see. Meghan wasn’t spotted among the group, so we can only imagine she was bummed she missed the show!

Meghan has reportedly already met lots of Harry’s crew and they have stepped out together on numerous occasions for romantic meals and trips to the theater, but this was the first real “big” event the actress has come to with Harry. A move like this was bound to happen sooner or later, as the couple is reportedly becoming closer and closer every day, and may even be getting engaged as early as this summer and looking at a 2018 wedding!

