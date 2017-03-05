Pamela Anderson Looks Super Young — Expert Weighs In On If She Got Plastic Surgery

REX/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson looked incredible at Vivienne Westwood’s Paris Fashion Week show so we had to chat with an expert who told us if she’s looked like she has had surgery!

Pamela Anderson, 49, has definitely changed her look lately and has opted for a cleaner, less make-up heavy approach to her beauty lately. We totally approve and think she looks incredible as always, but even from her appearance in Paris in Jan. and at the Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week, we noticed a difference. HollywoodLife.com chatted with plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn about any potential work Pamela might have done.

“Wow! Pam looks like she just walked off the set of Baywatch… in 1995! She looks at least 10-15 years younger than her age,” he told us. “I suspect that she’s had a relatively recent facelift, causing her jawline and neckline to be perfect,” he said. He also thinks she might have had her lips done because they’re “plump and pouty, possibly due to injectable fillers like Juvederm.” Dr. Anthony said, “I also suspect she’s had her forehead smoothed with Botox, and her cheeks plumped with a filler like Voluma.” In any case, he thinks Pamela looks amazing. “Kudos to her plastic surgeon!”

Pamela definitely shocked people when showed up to an event in Paris looking effortlessly relaxed and without her signature dark make-up and voluminous hair. She had instead chosen a sleek and simple hair and make-up look made her look almost unrecognizable.

“As far as cosmetic procedures, I don’t see anything other than possibly some Botox and fillers. She has great skin which goes a long way to keeping you looking youthful,” Dr. Andrew Miller, expert board certified plastic surgeon in NJ/NY told us back in Feb. about her new look. Whatever changes she’s made in her skincare and beauty routines, Pamela looks flawless!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Pamela had something done? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.