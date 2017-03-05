It’s her time to shine! Octavia Spencer graced the iconic 8H stage for the March 4 episode, making her hosting debut on the hit comedy sketch series! The Oscar-nominated actress nailed it with her opening monologue ‘Hidden Fences.’

Octavia Spencer, 46, had the audience hooked from the moment she stepped into the spotlight on March 4, opening Saturday Night Live like a total pro. The Hidden Figures Oscar nominee joked about post awards season life, “this is my first real night out – of my Spanx.” Before she added, “I’m just kidding. I’m still wearing Spanx.”

She continued, “I played a nurse 16 times. I did it so many times that when I played a maid, they gave me an Oscar. I guess I have what Hollywood calls ‘Resting Nurse Face.'” Later in her monologue, Octavia even talked about the “Hidden Fences” controversy that took place during awards season after several people combined the names of Hidden Figures and Fences. “I get it,” she said, “there were three black movies at the Oscars this year and that’s a lot for Americans. So if you’re going to get confused anyway I thought I might as well make some money off of it. That’s why I produced ‘Hidden Fence Light.'” She even showed a poster that combined character from Hidden Figures, Fences, and Best Picture winner Moonlight.

The actress looked stunning during her big night, opting for black pants with a brown shirt and a black leather jacket. She looked super relaxed and happy to be in Studio 8H.

We knew Octavia was going to bring her A-game with her opening monologue, since fans got a taste of her sense of humor on the March 1 promo. She accidentally walks into Seth Meyers’ Late Night set on her way to rehearsal. “Oh, um, wrong studio. SNL‘s right across the hall,” he says, before offering his help to prepare. “But, you know, I was head writer for a bunch of years so if you want to ask me…” Not impressed in the least, she interrupts, “Cool, dude. Cool for you.”

She clearly had it all under control, even showing off her acting chops in a few witty skits. Ahead of the highly anticipated show, Octavia even did a little sing and dance to let viewers know it was “gonna be a doozey,” and she was right! After also being nominated as the Best Actress In A Supporting Role for her portrayal of Dorothy Vaughan in Hidden Figures, she’s clearly off to a great start this year. She was joined tonight by musical guest Father John Misty (J. Tillman).

