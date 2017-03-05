Noah Cyrus Kills iHeartRadio Performance After Adorable Intro From Miley

Image Courtesy of TBS

Move over, Miley, there’s a new Cyrus on the block! The pop star’s little sister Noah Cyrus took the stage at her first major awards show, and she totally slayed her hit ‘Make Me (Cry)’ with Labrinth. We have the scoop on her iHeartRadio Music Awards debut, here!

What a treat! We’ve been big fans of Noah Cyrus’ new song “Make Me (Cry)” since it dropped, but seeing her perform it live with her collaborator Labrinth was a totally new experience! Miley Cyrus’ 17-year-old little sister proved she’s a force to be reckoned with at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 5, and we were totally obsessed with the epic performance!

The duo decided to showcase their amazing voices by going simple with the stage, which made it look like they were alone in a cage of light. So cool! Noah looked stunning in a romantic red jumpsuit while Labrinth matched in a red bomber jacket.

Miley introduced the duo herself with the cutest message while wearing an “I <3 Noah” shirt and holding a fan sign for her too! “This next performer is without a doubt the coolest person that I know,” she gushed, saying “her voice is amazing, she is who she is as an artists, and I cannot wait for the entire world to get a load of her vision. 2017 is about to be Noah’s year!” We love the adorable support!

We definitely didn’t know what to expect from the musical debut of Miley’s lil sis. Would it be country? Would it be rock? Would she be crazy like her big sister? What we got was totally unexpected but amazing! Noah’s music is relatable, beautiful, and low-key in a really cool way that shows off her stunning vocals as well as the production talent of her collaborator Labrinth. We’re so glad she got to put that all on display during her amazing debut awards show performance!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Noah’s first performance on the iHeartRadio Music Awards? Is she as good as (or even better than) her big sister Miley? Let us know!

