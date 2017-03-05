Noah Cyrus Rocks Trendy Top Knot At iHeartRadio Music Awards

REX/Shutterstock

The youngest Cyrus looked so trendy and cool at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she performed her song ‘Make Me (Cry)’ live!

Noah Cyrus may be young, at only 17, but she’s poised to be the next big thing! With big sister Miley Cyrus by her side, she looked pretty at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, held live on March 5 from Los Angeles, California.

Noah performed at the show and she was in very good company — she rocked the same stage as Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and The Chainsmokers.

Noah rocked her dark hair in a high top knot. Her bangs looked piecey and cool, and she had some strands curled on either side to frame her face. She also appeared to have some gold rings in her updo.

Her skin looked clear and porcelain, with a hint of blush on her cheeks. Her eyes had a light metallic shadow and were lined in black. Her lips were a pretty pink shade.

She also showed off a septum piercing.

She wore a long sleeved, sheer back dress with sushi pieces all over it. She wore silver glitter platforms — a totally dramatic look! They were about 8 inches high! Very Lady Gaga-esque! Just like Miley, Noah isn’t afraid of making a statement on the red carpet!

Noah’s album NC-17 will debut in 2017. After living in Miley’s shadow for so long, we bet Noah can’t wait to see some major success of her own!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Noah Cyrus’ iHeartRadio Awards hair and makeup?

