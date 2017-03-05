Noah Cyrus Wows In Funky Sheer Dress & Sky-High Heels

REX/Shutterstock

Noah Cyrus made her iHeartRadio Music Awards debut in style! Miley Cyrus’ younger sister looked fierce on the red carpet in a sheer dress and a pair of insane 8-inch heels! She’s giving her sister a run for her money in the fashion department!

Noah Cyrus, 17, channeled her sister Miley Cyrus, 24, in one cool and quirky outfit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Noah looked super cute in a black sheer dress that featured emoji-like embellishments. The dress also had a keyhole cutout in the middle.

But the wildest part of Noah’s outfit was definitely her shoes! Those heels, which were very reminiscent of heels that Lady Gaga, 30, likes to wear, looked like they were 8 inches high! We have to give the girl props for walking in those suckers! Noah was confident and radiant on the red carpet. Slay, girl!

Even though she’s Miley’s sister, Noah is making a name for herself all on her own. Noah has performed her single “Make Me Cry” before, but she’s never hit the stage at an awards show until now. Noah’s proven she’s a true performer like her sister, so we know she’s going to kill it up there on stage!

Noah’s debut studio album is titled NC-17. The record is expected to be released this year. At the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker in Feb. 2017, Noah revealed she was still working on the album but is “really excited” to see the finished product.

“I’m just finishing up the album,” she told ET Online. “I’m really excited. I have a lot of great people that I’ve been working with,” she added. “I’ve been writing on everything and I’m really excited to work with some more producers and finish everything up.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Noah’s outfit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.