Nicki Minaj Fires Back At Lil’ Kim For Claiming She Stole Her Look? See Pic

Lil’ Kim reportedly took notice when Nicki Minaj copied her look with a bare boob ensemble during Paris Fashion Week. Now, is the ‘Anaconda’ rapper firing back with a cryptic post? Nicki shared a pic of who seemingly inspired her edgy style!

People were saying Nicki Minaj, 34, pulled a Lil‘ Kim, 41, when she showed up to a Paris Fashion Week runway show with one boob fully exposed, aside from a tiny nipple pasty. Now, the “Anaconda” rapper seemingly clapped back at the naysayers, by sharing who really inspired her edgy look on March 4! She posted a photo of Pablo Picasso‘s painting Femme à l’éventail, showing a woman with her bare breast uncovered. Nicki captioned the cryptic image, “#RP @carolinedemaigret 😘 #Picasso 1907 #NickiInPARIS.” Is she setting the record straight?

#RP @carolinedemaigret 😘 #Picasso 1907 #NickiInPARIS A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:01am PST

#NickiMinaj out here reminding fans who actually started the trend 👀 What are your #thoughts? A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:48am PST

Kim reportedly saw Nicki’s racy look at PFW and is “glad she can inspire non original girls,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim was rocking the one breast out look decades ago. And damn, Nicki stealing that? Kim was the first diva to rock the big colorful wigs back in the 90’s. She was one of the first females who was went hard on the mic, being crazy sexually explicit and talking about shit in her rhymes you’d only hear or see in a porn. Nicki stole that too,” our insider added. Either way, they say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!

Nicki’s response may not even be directed at Kim, but more so the haters who claim she’s stealing her style. The “Super Bass” rapper has gone through a lot over the last week, but she’s been taking the high road! Remy Ma, 36, shockingly released not one, but two scathing diss tracks about Nicki, and she’s still yet to respond to all the wild allegations in “ShETHER.”

Even though fans have been waiting for Nicki to fire back with her own brutal diss track, they may have to continue sitting tight. “Nicki thinks that Remy’s below her, a second tier rapper even,” an insider told us previously. “Nicki’s not stupid. She knows all Remy wants to do is go toe-to-toe with the baddest female in rap in order to jump start her failed career. Nicki’s got nothing to prove.”

