Nicki Minaj Ignoring Ciara’s Warnings About Future: You’re Acting Like A ‘Scorned Woman’

Nicki Minaj is a strong and powerful woman who is not looking for love life advice, especially when it comes from the ex of a guy she’s interested in! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Nicki is refusing to listen to Ciara’s warnings about Future.

An insider who previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Ciara, 31, is trying to warn Nicki Minaj, 34, about developing a relationship with her ex-fiancé Future, 33 — who Ciara thinks is just “using” Nicki — has also revealed a little more EXCLUSIVE intel on how the “Anaconda” singer responded to Ciara’s words of wisdom.

“Nicki just laughed it all off though, she thinks it’s sour grapes on Ciara’s part and that she’s acting like a scorned woman,” the insider said. “Nicki‘s big enough and strong enough to look out for herself, she doesn’t need any help or advice from anybody when it comes to her love life.”

Well, Nicki is entitled to date whoever she wants, and while Ciara’s heart may be in the right place — seeing as she and Future allegedly broke off their engagement because he was cheating on her — Nicki doesn’t have to listen to her advice. However, Nicki has just come off a very tumultuous long term relationship with former beau Meek Mill, 29, and many people around her may want to see her avoid yet another heartache.

While Nicki and Future are going about their business, Ciara is busy waiting on the arrival of her first child with hubby Russell Wilson, 28, and seems to be quite happy in her own life. So maybe she really is just trying to look out for Nicki.

