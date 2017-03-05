‘Awkward’ Star Molly Tarlov Marries Alexander Noyes — See Pics Of Her Wedding Dress

Courtesy of Instagram

Congrats are in order! ‘Awkward’ star Molly Tarlov reportedly tied the knot with Alexander Noyes in Palm Springs on March 4. The couple exchanged their vows during a romantic desert ceremony. Take a peek at her breathtaking wedding dress!

Molly Tarlov, 30, is officially a married woman! The Awkward actress tied the knot with her fiancé Alexander Noyes, 30, in Palm Springs on March 4, according to PEOPLE. Molly was truly a vision on her big day, opting for a beautiful off-the-shoulder gown featuring sheer lace sleeves. Her groom also looked handsome in his fitted suit, which he completed with a bow tie. The couple said their “I do’s” during a romantic desert ceremony in front of family and close friends, including her co-star Jillian Rose Reed, The Mindy Project‘s Xosha Roquemore, and Eli Roth.

These 2 ya'll. Such a beautiful, bomb and heartfelt wedding! #mollexander #TheCactusAndTheRose A post shared by @xoshroq on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:07pm PST

Molly decided on a chic and sophisticated beauty look for her nuptials, wearing an up ‘do with a veil, smokey makeup and a nude lip. They even customized the venue to perfectly embody their special love story. “The most fun were the little things we stumbled upon deciding to do that really reflect us, like The Cactus and The Rose logo, the neon sign and I of course had a lot of fun putting pink roses anywhere possible,” she told PEOPLE about her journey leading down the aisle. “The most challenging for me was definitely the two weeks leading up to the wedding.”

“We had a lot of mishaps and more than that, I couldn’t believe we put ourselves through all this stress when we could’ve gone to the courthouse and gotten a pizza! But it was all worth it, of course,” Molly admitted to the publication. Xosha even shared a pic of the blissful couple gazing into each other’s eyes while dancing together. She suitably captioned the loving photo, “These 2 ya’ll. Such a beautiful, bomb and heartfelt wedding! #mollexander #TheCactusAndTheRose.”

Molly first announced her engagement to the former Honor Society drummer on June 23, 2015, by showing off her breathtaking sparkler via Instagram! She wrote, “Remember this weekend when my favorite human in the world asked me to marry him? #isaidyes.” Congrats, you two!

