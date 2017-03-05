Miley Cyrus Shows Love For ‘Favorite Person’ Sister Noah During Emotional iHeartRadio Intro

AP Images

Family first! Noah Cyrus made her big iHeartRadio Awards debut, hitting the stage to perform ‘Make Me (Cry),’ and her sister Miley was right there to give her the mother of all introductions, calling her ‘my favorite person in the entire world.’ We’ve got the details.

Count Miley Cyrus, 24, as the world’s biggest cheerleader when it comes to her 17-year-old sister Noah‘s big debut at the 2017 iHeartRadio Awards Mar. 5. She gave her the most enthusiastic introduction, coming out with a giant “I Heart Noah Cyrus” sign to match her “I Heart Noah” black and silver t-shirt. “This next performer is without the coolest performer I know. She knows exactly what I’m going though,” referring how Miley also found stardom in her teens. “I cannot wait for you to get a load of her vision cause I want to be her when I grow up,” she joked, as Noah’s seven years younger than her. “2017 is Noah’s year,” she declared before announcing, “Give it up for my favorite person in the entire world,” revving up the crowd SO much for Noah’s performance.

Noah then hit the stage to perform her gorgeous her single “Make Me (Cry)” with collaborator Labrinth, 28, and she said afterwards that Miley’s incredible speech almost made her cry before she had to start singing. Noah has really has blossomed into an incredible talent and she also looks so much like Miley that it’s getting hard to tell them apart except for their hair color.

Fans can expect to see plenty more of Noah throughout 2017 as she’s going to be releasing her debut album. She’s so excited about it and told the folks at iHeartRadio that, “I’m just still writing, and I’m very picky, and I’m very secretive about the album, so I don’t want to say too much, but I’m very picky about it. I just want to make sure that it’s everything I’ve ever wanted for my very first album. So I’ve been really going crazy about writing, and as many sessions as possible.” We totally love “Make Me (Cry)” so if that song is any indication of what’s to come, she’s going to have a mega-hit album on her hands!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Noah’s performance at the iHeartRadio Awards?

