Meek Mill Warns Future About ‘Vicious’ Nicki Minaj: She’s ‘Worse’ Than Ciara

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! Meek Mill is reportedly offering Future some harsh words of warning about Nicki Minaj that you just have to see!

Meek Mill, 29, has reportedly got some advice for Future, 33, as he has allegedly started hanging with Nicki Minaj, 34. “Future has no idea what he’s getting himself into with Nicki,” a Meek source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. He apparently thinks, “she’s vicious and can be extremely vindictive when sh** don’t go her way. Meek thinks Future should get out while he can.”

Yikes! Meek apparently sees through Nicki’s ways and doesn’t want Future falling for the same thing. “Nicki was always talking down to Meek, as if she was the most famous and successful person on that planet,” the source said. Reportedly Meek does not think that Future is seeing things clearly because he’s having such a good time with Nicki. “Future may think he has the prize right now because everything is all fun and and the good times are rolling,” the insider told us, “but the minute Future stops kissing her a** and stop saying yes to her, she’s going to snap and he’s going to be in for a rude awakening.” That does not sound good!

The source even went so far as to compare the fallout that apparently awaits Future to his break-up with Ciara, 31. “He thought sh** hit the fan when he broke up with Ciara! With Nicki, it’s going to be way worse.” Things did not end well between Future and the “Like A Boy” singer. They had a boy named Future Jr. together, but Ciara and Future only settled their custody battle over their son in Jan. 2017 after being in court since 2014! After the couple’s messy and dramatic break-up, Ciara married football player Russsell Wilson, , and is expecting their first child together.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Future should be listening to Meek’s advice? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.