Mama June Hurt Over Haters Slamming Her Weight Loss Surgery? The Truth

Mama June has undergone an incredible weight loss transformation, already losing over 300 pounds. Honey Boo Boo’s mom has gone all the way down to a size 4, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned how she’s dealing with people’s mixed reactions!

June Shannon, 37, wowed audiences when she revealed her impressive 352 pound weight loss. Sources told us that Mama June was a little upset at the backlash, but her manger assured HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “June is not upset at all she is extremely proud of herself as she should be. She looks amazing and the world will be shocked at her transformation.”

It’s true, Mama June has definitely been putting a ton of effort into transforming herself. Her workout routines are anything but easy and she’s kept up with them. “People are now seeing the image that I’ve always seen in my mind, that’s the most exciting thing,” she previously told HollywoodLife.com in an interview. Her months of working out have paid off because Mama June as already lost over 350 pounds! “The craziest thing is actually when I get out of the shower, and I’m like wow, I’m who I’ve always seen in my mind. I physically look that way now,” she told us. That’s pretty amazing!

“Sometimes you just wanna give up, just like on any diet but you can’t — you have to get in that mindset: If I give up, I’ll go back to the way I was.” Mama June said. She has definitely been honest and even admitted, “I cheat, I’ve done that.” Viewers will see Mama June’s entire journey on WEtv’s Mama June: From Not To Hot. “You’re going to see the new part of our lives, where we’re at now and the daily struggles of weight loss,” she told us. You go, Mama June!

