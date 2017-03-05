Louis Tomlinson Won’t Regret Fight With Photographer: I Was ‘Protecting’ My Girl Eleanor

SplashNews

It was self-defense…right? Louis Tomlinson refuses to regret the assault against a photographer inside LAX on Mar. 4. In the eyes of the One Direction singer, he was just trying to ‘protect’ girlfriend Eleanor Calder. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE update!

Louis Tomlinson, 25, is in HOT water with the law, but deep down, he’s feeling cool, calm, and collected. “Louis insists he didn’t attack the photographer — the guy just fell over in the crazy scrum that enveloped him and Eleanor [Calder],” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Louis was just trying to protect his girlfriend since the situation was potentially really dangerous and could have gotten out of control. He would have done anything to keep Eleanor safe, and is confident he won’t be found guilty.”

We totally understand a man’s role to protect the love of his life, but the LAPD wasn’t as forgiving. The cops arrested the former One Direction singer for battery shortly after attacking a photographer at LAX on Mar. 4. According to the footage, Louis tackled the man to the floor, cursed him out, and may have broken his camera equipment while trying to get his girlfriend out of the pictures. “Louis thinks it’s outrageous that photographers feel they can act this way,” the source continues. “He said Eleanor was terrified by the ordeal and that it’s unacceptable behavior.”

If there’s anyone who understands what it feels like to lose a loved one, it’s Louis. The pop star lost his mother in Dec. due to terminal cervical cancer, which could explain why he acted so protective of Eleanor. The newly-reunited couple’s relationship has been stronger than EVER since rekindling in Feb., and the singer is totally confident that this time, it’s forever. That’s right guys, we may be hearing wedding bells soon!

