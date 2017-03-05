REX/Shutterstock

Lil Kim reportedly noticed when Nicki Minaj sported her own bare boob ensemble during Paris Fashion Week. See what she thinks about her long-time feud with Nicki now!

Yikes! Lil Kim reportedly saw Nicki Minaj’s bare boob outfit at Paris Fashion Week and is “glad she can inspire non original girls,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim was rocking the one breast out look decades ago. And damn, Nicki stealing that too?” the insider told us.

Lil Kim apparently has been keeping track of things that she sees Nicki basically copying. “Kim was the first diva to rock the big colorful wigs back in the 90’s. Nicki stole it!” the insider said. Reportedly Kim thinks Nicki’s “stealing” goes beyond her style and even into her music. “Kim was one of the first females who was went hard on the mic, being crazy sexually explicit and talking about shit in her rhymes you’d only hear or see in a porn. Nicki stole that too,” the source said. Allegedly, Kim sees Nicki’s feud with Remy Ma as payback. “Its a fu**king shame and downright pathetic that Nicki has no creativity as an artist and she’s finally being exposed,” the source told us. Whoa!

Well Nicki has been receiving some harsh disses from Remy Ma’s intense tracks lately. Kim has said she won’t be getting in the studio with Remy for another diss track on Nicki any time soon. “They have rumors out there like, ‘Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy.’ First of all, let me tell you this — number one, y’all giving ol’ girl too much credit. I’m not even thinking about that. I’m not even thinking about ol’ girl. I’m so far past that,” Kim told Billboard. She even said Remy does not need any help with her epic disses. “irst of all, after hearing “Shether,” that s*** is so hard, Remy don’t need no damn help! Why would I need to come together for that? I mean, I’m into the music, and I’m speaking musically wise — the song is just hard, period,” Kim said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim would ever do a diss track about Nicki? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.