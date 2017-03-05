Katy Perry Opens iHeartRadio Awards With Epic Performance Of ‘Chained To The Rhythm’

AP Images

Katy Perry made sure her first post-breakup public appearance was one to remember! After killing it on the red carpet showing off her new pixie cut, she opened the iHeartRadio Music Awards with a whimsical performance of “Chained to the Rhythm.”

She changed out of her gorgeous white dress into pink pants, a red jacket and sparkly shoes for her performance, which started with her walking in a hamster wheel! With little kids as her backup dancers and Skip Marley coming out for his verse, the performance was incredible!

It was nice to see that Katy wasn’t letting anything get her down! She recently split from Orlando Bloom, 40, after a year, but took to Twitter afterward to reveal that all was good! “How bout a new way of thinking for 2017?,” she tweeted on March 2. “You can still be friends and love your former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain.”

While there hasn’t been a reason for their split revealed, together they released a very positive statement: “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

We’ve also heard that Katy’s hoping to really focus more on her new music following her split. “Katy intends to throw herself into making new music in the coming weeks. She has already released “Chained to the Rhythm” and was pleased with the reaction to it and is currently working on her fifth album,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “There will be material from her time with Orlando and although she is upset that things did not pan out, she is trying to stay as upbeat as possible because that is her nature and to keep moving forward.”

