Katy Perry At iHeartRadio Awards: Shows Off New Platinum Pixie

REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry officially debuted her new pixie cut, which she got on March 2, at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, held live from Los Angeles, Calif. on March 5.

Pixie perfection! Katy Perry looked so gorgeous with her new haircut at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She cut her hair just a few days before the show, on March 2. The cut was by Chris McMillan, a famous celebrity hairstylist who has worked with Jennifer Aniston and Miley Cyrus in the past.

Katy said her inspiration was Michelle Williams on Instagram, but during the red carpet before the iHeartRadio awards, she also cited Scarlett Johansson‘s ‘do at the Oscars. Katy said that it looked so beautiful and feminine at the same time. Katy also said she had so much breakage and damage in her hair that she needed to cut it all off! Well, it looks great now! Her hair was styled by Chris Appleton.

Her makeup look was a gorgeous gold smokey eye and mauve, matte lip, done by Anthony Nguyen.

Katy looked gorgeous on the carpet, wearing a white and gold strapless ballgown. She looked like a princess!

She opened the show with her catchy new single and definitely got the audience in a good mood with her lively chart-topper!

Katy performed her new song “Chained to the Rhythm” at the show, and she’s been working hard promoting it. She performed the hit song at the Grammy Awards and the BRIT awards, and both performances had political undertones. Katy can’t be happy about President Trump — she campaigned HARD for Hillary Clinton, and even performed at some of her rallies.

