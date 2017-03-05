Karrueche Tran Channels TLC In Bra & Pant Set At iHeartRadio Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Karrueche Tran isn’t letting any drama get to her! She walked the carpet at The Forum on March 5 for the 2017 iHeartRadio Awards in a super sexy red hot bra, wide leg pants and a cut-out jacket!

The 28-year-old model and actress, Karrueche Tran, looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet. She definitely took the opportunity to show off her super sexy abs. She strutted her stuff at The Forum in a sparkly red bra and low-rise red pants paired with open-toed heels.

She also rocked a thin, long chain necklace, pulled her hair back in a sleek bun, and wore big hoop earrings. Her makeup went along with the theme, wearing a dark red lip, red smokey eye and a red manicure.

She also added a jacket for some of the carpet that had an open back we absolutely loved. We couldn’t hep but compare her look to another one of our all-time favorite carpet looks: TLC at the 1996 Soul Train Awards.

The girl group all wore shiny bras and pants in different colors to the awards; the bra top and low-rise pants was the band’s signature style! Seriously, Karrueche can definitely hold a candle to them!

Karrueche is one of many stars set to present at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Ansel Elgort, Daya, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Jason Derulo, Joe Jonas, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore and Miley Cyrus are also on the list!

The 2017 iHeartRadio Awards will air live on TNT, truTV and TBS from the Forum in Los Angeles. Do yo love Karrueche’s look, HollywoodLifers? Let us know!

