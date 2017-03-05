Karrueche Tran Confident At iHeart Awards — 1st Public Appearance Since Chris Brown Drama

AP Images

Karrueche Tran looked confident and absolutely stunning at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 5, her first official public appearance since filing for a restraining order against ex Chris Brown. Despite the drama, Karrueche seemed unfazed by it all!

Karrueche Tran stepped out onto the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet looking so fierce and poised. Despite all the drama going on in her life right now with ex Chris Brown, Karrueche left her worries and stress at home. Kae, who will be presenting during the show, rocked one sexy red pantsuit for the ceremony. She had the blazer unbuttoned and showed off her abs and hot lace bra underneath.

It’s been less than two weeks since Karrueche was granted a restraining order against her ex. In a “sworn statement” to a judge in early Feb. 2017, Karrueche claimed that Chris allegedly told people that he wanted to “kill” her. She also accused Chris of allegedly punching her in the stomach and pushing her down the stairs. Chris responded to Karrueche claims on Instagram and asked fans not to listen to “all this bullsh*t.”

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Karrueche is “terrified” that Chris will do something he’ll regret. Our source says that Kae hasn’t been staying at her house because she’s scared.

But the drama doesn’t stop there. Chris’ neighbor, Kay Cola, backed up Karrueche’s claims about Chris allegedly abusing her. Karrueche’s best friend, Joseph Ryan LaCour, now has a restraining order against Chris as well. In court documents, Joseph claims that Chris allegedly threatened him on multiple occasions.

Chris and Karrueche have been over for almost 2 years. Just when you think these two have been through enough drama, it all starts up again.

