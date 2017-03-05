Justin Timberlake Cheers On Transgenders At iHeart Awards: ‘F*ck’ Those Who’re Unkind

AP Images

The moment has come! Justin Timberlake has officially claimed the award for Song Of The Year at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards! Receiving the honor for ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling,’ JT used his win to speak out and encourage trans, immigrant, and ALL teens to feel empowered for being different!

The competition was tough, but ultimately, Justin Timberlake, 36, reigned supreme and pulled out an epic victory, winning Song Of The Year for his hit song “Can’t Stop The Feeling” at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 5. The star was up against The Chainsmokers and Halsey for “Closer;” Sia and Sean Paul for “Cheap Thrills;” Drake, Wizkid, and Kyla Reid for “One Dance;” and Twenty One Pilots for “Stressed Out.” We can totally see why Justin came out on top though.

Accepting the award, Justin used his platform to give kids who are different a huge shoutout! “I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion,” he told viewers after mentioning that this award show makes him feel young. “Anyone that is treating you unkindly, it’s only because they are afraid or are taught to be afraid of how important you are — being different means you make the difference…so f–k ’em,” JT said with passion. How amazing is that?

In his winning speech, Justin also said that it doesn’t matter if you’re “black, brown, or just a sissy boy from Tennessee who likes to sing.” His whole message was that people only hate differences because they fear them — and so just screw the people who are unkind to you! We are TOTALLY loving his strong message.

And is it just us or does it seems like Justin was also getting a dig in at Donald Trump and Education Security Betsy DeVos? After all, Betsey and the POTUS recently rescinded Obama’s protections for transgender students and Trump has also ramped up deportations of illegal immigrants and even dreamers, who Obama protected. But either way, Justin totally deserves to win Song Of The Year, and his speech was beyond inspiring! You go, Justin!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — did you love JT’s acceptance speech as much as we did?

