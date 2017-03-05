iHeartRadio Awards’ Worst Dressed 2017 — Halsey, Bea Miller & More

AP Photo

While so many stars took a risk on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, unfortunately not everyone landed on our best dressed list. See the weirdest, wackiest looks of the night and VOTE for which get-up you thought deserves the worst dressed title.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in LA on March 5 brought out a slew of stars who love to experiment with their sense of style — and that’s just what they did with their daring looks. While there were so many looks we loved, we also spotted quite a few questionable outfits!



All the best dressed looks at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards — see the best style moments

Halsey is always turning heads in her interesting outfits and that’s just what she did in her monochromatic look, as she wore a crop top that appeared to be a belt, flaunting her midriff on full display. Only the songstress could pull off such a risky look and while it seemed quite questionable we love how she isn’t afraid to try new trends.

Bea Miller also flaunted her midriff in matching separates, but her lavender purple satin look was way too busy for our liking — it did nothing for her frame!

Dreezy stepped out in full-on mesh, but unfortunately her revealing look seemed more sloppy than chic! Although it looked like she was wearing a mesh slip, it was actually a jumpsuit, and the silhouette seemed a bit too busy in this instance.

While these looks wound up on our worst dressed list, unfortunately they weren’t alone — see all of the outrageous fashion moments from the iHeartRadio Awards and let us know which look you liked the least. Who do you think was worst dressed?

