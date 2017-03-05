iHeartRadio Music Awards Live Stream: Watch The 2017 Show Online For Free

Courtesy of iHeartRadio

Tonight’s the night! The biggest names in music are coming together for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and we’re obsessed. From Drake, to the Chainsmokers, to Adele, and Justin Bieber, the best in the biz are hitting the 2017 show in Los Angeles on March 5. Watch our live stream here!

This is so exciting! The iHeartRadio Music Awards are finally here, and the night is going to get insane — if judging by past years’ shows is any indication! The iHearts are held this year at the historic Forum in Los Angeles on March 6, starting at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT. Scroll down to watch our livestream!

If you’re more of a traditional type of person, you can forgo the live stream and listen in to the awards show on its namesake, iHeartRadio! The show is being simulcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide, and on iHeartRadio. So cool!

With Justin Bieber, Zayn, and Beyonce (hopefully!) all in the same place, the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards is going to be one amazing night of television. Unlike the Grammy Awards, the iHearts have expanded categories that represent all the best corners of the industry, like Social Star, Best Underground Alternative Band, Best Cover Song, and Best Song from a Movie.

The competition is going to be fierce. Drake leads the nominees with a whopping 12 nominations, including Male Artist of the Year, and The Chainsmokers aren’t far behind with 11 nominations! They’re up for Best New Artist, by the way! Rihanna, twenty one pilots, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, and Sia all have multiple nominations, too. As they should!

Let’s talk about the performances, though. Expect a killer night courtesy of Katy Perry, who will likely bring the political edge to the Forum, Ed Sheeran doing his brooding thing, The Chainsmokers being sexy, and Shawn Mendes being as adorable as ever! Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus ft. Labrinth, and Big Sean are performing as well at the show hosted by Ryan Seacrest. It’s going to be so good.

